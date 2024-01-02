Hudson had 11 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Hudson has started at outside linebacker for Jamin Davis (shoulder) since Week 15 and the former has registered double-digit tackles in all three games since. Hudson primarily served on special teams to start the year, but his performance as of late could propel him to more work on the defensive side of the ball next season. He was one last chance to show what he's got in Week 18 against the Cowboys.