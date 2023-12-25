Hudson totaled 15 tackles (10 solo) and deflected two passes Sunday in a loss to the Jets.

Hudson's tackle total led Washington and was a career-high mark. The fourth-year pro worked primarily as a special-teamer over his first three NFL campaigns and through the first five weeks this season, but he's seen his role increase since then. When Jamin Davis (shoulder) went on IR on Dec. 13, it opened a starting spot for Hudson, and the latter has capitalized on the opportunity with 28 total stops in two subsequent starts.