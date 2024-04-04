The Saints and Hudson agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hudson put together a career-best 2023 season with Washington, the final year of his rookie deal, when he notched 74 tackles (44 solo), two pass defenses and 1.0 sacks in 17 regular-season games. Eight of those contests were starts, and he contributed 341 snaps on special teams. He figures to handle a similar role with New Orleans.