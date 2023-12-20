Hudson recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.
Hudson stepped into a more significant role on Washington's defense in Week 15 after Jamin Davis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, notching a career-high 14 takedowns against Los Angeles. The linebacker will likely continue to see an increased workload in the Commanders' final three contests of 2023.
