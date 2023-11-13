Thomas hauled in all five of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 29-26 loss to Seattle.

Thomas continued his solid play as the Commanders' starter this season with his sixth game recording 40 or more yards through 10 weeks this season. The veteran tight end surpassed the 311 receiving yards he logged over 14 games with Washington last season, accomplishing the personal feat in five fewer games. Second-year starter Sam Howell has begun heating up after an incosistent start to the year, which has boosted Thomas' fringe fantasy value heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Giants.