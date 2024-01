Thomas caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Thomas played 28 of the Commanders' 46 offensive snaps Sunday, while John Bates was on the field for just three fewer snaps. The veteran tight end now has 54 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games, his highest marks in each category since the 2020 season. Thomas will look to be more finish the 2023 campaign on a strong note and be more involved on offense in a Week 18 matchup with the Cowboys.