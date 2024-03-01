Washington announced the release of Thomas on Friday, saving the team roughly $6.5 million in cap space.

Thomas' release leaves the Commanders with about $1.7 million in dead cap space. The veteran tight end is heading into his age-33 season but logged a solid bounce back effort in 2023, having secured 55 of 79 targets for 496 yards and four scores across 16 regular-season games. A proven contributor capable of moving the chains on offense, Thomas should garner real interest on the free agent market, though he's not guaranteed a chance at a true starting role at this point in his career. Washington also released veteran tackle Charles Leno in a cap-saving move Friday.