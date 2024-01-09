Thomas caught 55 of 79 targets for 496 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

Thomas suffered an Achilles tear in 2021 and then had only 323 yards and one touchdown in 14 games last season. He bounced back some in his age-31/32 campaign, missing just one game and ultimately posting a receiving line pretty similar to teammate Jahan Dotson's. Many expected QB Sam Howell to really focus on getting the ball to Dotson and Terry McLaurin, but the target distribution ended up fairly wide in Year 1 under OC Eric Bieniemy (who is still with the team... for now). Thomas has one year left on his contract, scheduled for a non-guaranteed $5.34 million base salary and a $500,000 roster bonus due one the third day (March 15) of the league year. If he does return to Washington, it'll likely entail an extension or pay cut to lower his $8.315 million cap hit (per overthecap.com).