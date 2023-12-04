Thomas finished without a catch on one target in a 45-15 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Thomas enters a Week 14 bye having just posted two of his three worst fantasy performance of the season in back-to-back weeks. It hasn't cost him snaps/routes, but there is some chance the Commanders give Cole Turner some of those reps now that a playoff appearance is out of the question and plans for 2024 become a consideration. That said, Thomas is still clear favorite to lead the team's TEs in snaps/routes/targets when the Commanders return from their bye for a Week 15 road game at the Rams.