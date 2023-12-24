Thomas caught five of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

The tight end caught the only TD pass of the day for a Washington quarterback, connecting with Jacoby Brissett on a 15-yard strike late in the third quarter after Sam Howell had been benched once again. It was Thomas' fourth touchdown of the season but his first since late October, and he could be a more appealing fantasy option in Week 17 against the 49ers of Commanders coach Ron Rivera makes the call to give the start to Brissett.