site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: commanders-tress-way-cleared-to-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Commanders' Tress Way: Cleared to return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Way was cleared to return after being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Rams.
With Way avoiding a concussion, the 33-year-old will be able to resume punting duties for the Commanders.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read