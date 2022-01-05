site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Tress Way: Exits COVID protocols
Way was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Way spent six days in COVID protocols and was forced to miss Washington's Week 17 loss to the Eagles. Now healthy, Way will likely take over punting duties in Week 18 against the Giants.
