Rush reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Rush was active as a backup option to Garrett Gilbert for Sunday's home game against the Steelers, but he was not needed in a surprisingly close contest that ultimately saw Pittsburgh prevail 24-19. Ben DiNucci was a healthy scratch for Week 9, meaning that if Andy Dalton (concussion/illness) can't gain medical clearance by the time Dallas next plays Nov. 22 against Minnesota, Rush may be called up once again.