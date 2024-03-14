Davis has applied for reinstatement to the NFL and the Jets are expected to release him from the reserve/retired list Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Davis could also return to New York on a new contract, after he stepped away from the team and into retirement last August. The 29-year-old wideout put up a 32-536-2 line in his last played season, when he suited up for 13 games with the Jets back in 2022. He should be able to contribute as a depth receiver as long as it doesn't take too long to catch back up to speed, whether he ultimately re-ups with New York or lands elsewhere.