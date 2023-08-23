Davis announced Wednesday that he is stepping away from the NFL, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

In a statement posted on Instagram by Davis, the wideout relayed his intentions to step away from the sport of football. The 28-year-old entered the league with the Titans in 2017, who chose him fifth overall in that year's draft. With Davis no longer in the mix, the Jets wide receiver corps is now in line to be led by Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. During his two seasons with New York, Davis appeared in 22 games, combining for 66 catches for 1,028 yards and six TDs in that span.