The Jets officially placed Davis on the reserve/retired list Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Davis -- who had been excused from team activities for the last 10 days -- announced Wednesday that he planned to step away from football. With the 28-year-old's retirement having been noted on the NFL's official transaction log, the Jets will move on with a wide receiver corps that is in line to feature Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb.