Davis is suited up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Panthers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Davis didn't play in the Jets' first exhibition, but it looks like he'll get a taste of game action Saturday, along with Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. However, the Jets will be without Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson (ankle), Randall Cobb and Breece Hall (knee), so Davis should be a top target for Zach Wilson versus Carolina.