The Jets officially released Davis from the reserve/retired list Thursday.

This transaction comes on the heels of Davis applying for reinstatement from the NFL earlier Thursday. In the later stages of the 2023 preseason, he announced his retirement, but the now 29-year-old has put himself on a path to returning to the highest form of pro football. In two campaigns with the Jets between 2021 and 2022, Davis hauled in 66 of 123 targets for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games.