Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, while coach Robert Saleh didn't comment Wednesday on Davis' availability for Week 1, he did note that the wideout can take "however long he needs" before returning to the team. As long as Davis is sidelined, the Jets' top available WR options will be Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.