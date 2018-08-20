Cornelius Washington: Let go by Detroit
The Lions released Washington on Monday.
Washington suited up for 30 games over the last two seasons between Chicago and Detroit, making 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups. The Lions brought in defensive tackles Sylvester Williams and Ricky Jean Francois via free agency, so Washington's depth role wasn't necessary anymore. He'll have less than three weeks to make another team before Week 1 kicks off.
More News
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Activated off NFI list•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Lands on NFI list•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Finds success in Detroit•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Lions' Cornelius Washington: Posts two sacks Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...