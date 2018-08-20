The Lions released Washington on Monday.

Washington suited up for 30 games over the last two seasons between Chicago and Detroit, making 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups. The Lions brought in defensive tackles Sylvester Williams and Ricky Jean Francois via free agency, so Washington's depth role wasn't necessary anymore. He'll have less than three weeks to make another team before Week 1 kicks off.

More News
Our Latest Stories