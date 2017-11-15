Lions' Cornelius Washington: Posts two sacks Sunday
Washington recorded four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win against the Browns.
This kind of performance isn't typical of Washington, and most of it can be attributed to Ezekiel Ansah (back) sitting out Sunday. This is why he was able to log a season-high 48 defensive snaps, which led him to this uncharacteristic stat line. However, if Ansah remains out against the Bears in Week 11, Washington could once again be a cheap fantasy option with high upside.
