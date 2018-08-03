Lions' Cornelius Washington: Activated off NFI list
Washington (undisclosed) was activated off the NFI list Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Washington is expected to play a rotational role for the Lions this fall. The defensive end contributed in a similar capacity during his first year with the Lions last season and contributed 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Because of his experience in both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses in the past, Washington could be a great fit in Matt Patricia's scheme that favors versatility.
