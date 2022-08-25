site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cornell-armstrong-reaches-injury-settlement | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cornell Armstrong: Reaches injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Armstrong (undisclosed) and the Falcons have come to term on an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Armstrong will no longer have to spend the year on injured reserve. He will be free to find a new opportunity once he has fully recovered from his undisclosed injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read