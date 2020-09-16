site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Brandon Carr: Signed from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Carr was signed from the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.
Carr was bumped to the ahead of Sunday's game but did not take the field and immediately moved back to the practice squad, per NFL rules. The veteran cornerback will add some depth to the secondary.
