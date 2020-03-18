Ravens' Brandon Carr: Hitting open market
The Ravens aren't exercising Carr's contract option for 2020, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carr now becomes an unrestricted free agent, likely searching for a new home ahead of his age-34 season. He's started all 16 games every year since he entered the league in 2008, but he wasn't actually a full-time player over the final two months of 2019, as the Ravens moved him to a unique flex role to accommodate fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Carr has now shown the versatility to play outside corner, slot corner and safety, so he shouldn't have trouble generating interest as a free agent.
