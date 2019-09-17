Carr recorded seven tackles (six solo), one sack and a pass defensed across 60 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Carr was making plays all over the field Sunday as he led the Ravens in tackles and logged his first sack since 2014 -- second of his career. He played every defensive snap in the contest after playing in a limited role Week 1 due to hip injury.

