Carr played in all 16 regular-season games in 2019 and recorded 49 tackles (41 solo), two sacks and six defended passes.

Carr hasn't missed a single regular-season game in his 12-year NFL career. He opened the 2019 season handling an every-down gig in Baltimore's secondary, but following the team's Week 8 bye Carr transitioned into more of a rotational role due to the acquisition of Marcus Peters from the Rams. The stalwart veteran's contract with the Ravens includes a $7 million option for 2020.