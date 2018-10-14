Cowboys' Brice Butler: Unavailable Sunday
Butler (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Since re-signing with the Cowboys on Sept. 18, Butler has logged just one offensive snap in three chances to do so. In the fourth, he's among the team's inactives as a result of a groin injury. The wide receiving corps will include Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin and Michael Gallup on Sunday.
