Dolphins' Brice Butler: Six catches in 2018
Butler caught six of 10 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in 2018.
Butler played two games with the Cowboys, during which time he failed to bring in his only target, before signing a two-year contract with the Dolphins. The 28-year-old will compete for a depth role in Miami this offseason, and carries a cap hit of $805,000 in 2019.
