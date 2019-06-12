Cowboys' Byron Jones: Likely headed to PUP list
The Cowboys are likely to place Jones (hip) on the Physically Unable to Perform list when training camp opens, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jones underwent offseason hip surgery in late March but was initially expected to be ready for training camp. The defensive back apparently hasn't progressed as well as the Cowboys had hoped, as he has yet to resume full running during his recent workouts. The 26-year-old is coming off a solid 2018 campaign, during which he racked up 67 tackles (56 solo) and 14 pass breakups in 16 games.
