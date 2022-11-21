Jones (Achilles) is not expected to return to practice this week, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's "hopeful and optimistic" that Jones will return and play at some point this season, though he will not be back at practice until at least next week. The cornerback has been inactive for the entirety of the campaign to this point as he continues to recover from offseason Achilles surgery. His next chance to suit up will come Dec. 4 against the 49ers, though that seems very unlikely considering he's yet to practice this year.