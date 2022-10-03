Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Miami won't give an update regarding Jones' (ankle) availability for Sunday's game at the Jets until midweek, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is eligible to return from the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list this week, but it sounds like there's a possibility that he'll need to sit out at least one more game to recover from the ankle surgery he underwent back in March. With Xavien Howard (groin) also questionable for Sunday, Nik Needham and Kader Kohou could be asked to take a major step up against Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, and Elijah Moore in Week 5.