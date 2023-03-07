The Dolphins informed Jones (Achilles) on Tuesday that he'll be released March 15, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the move will be designated as a post-June 1 cut and will save Miami $13.6 million. Jones missed the entire 2022 campaign due to left Achilles' surgery and said at the end of February via a Twitter post that he's still unable to run or jump, but he's not planning on retiring despite an uphill battle in his recovery. Jones will have a chance to test free agency this summer, but he'll have to prove he's healthy to get a sizable contract.
More News
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Significant recovery hurdles remain•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Not returning for Week 12•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Won't be available Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Week 5 return still uncertain•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Set for evaluation•