Lamb caught five of six targets for 65 yards and gained one rushing yard on one carry in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

In a vacuum it looks like a solid performance, but Lamb actually finished fourth on the Cowboys in receiving yards on a day when Dak Prescott aired it out 57 times. The rookie wideout has looked good to begin his career, catching 16 of 21 targets for 230 yards and a TD through three games, and he'll try to add to those numbers in Week 4 against a Browns defense that's already given up five touchdowns to opposing WRs.