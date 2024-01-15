Lamb caught nine of 17 targets for 110 yards in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The NFL's receptions leader in 2023 barely made an impact in the first half as Dak Prescott struggled to move the offense, but Lamb wound up topping the Cowboys in receiving yards with a big, if eventually futile, second half. The fourth-year wideout finishes the regular season with a 135-1,749-12 line on 181 targets while adding 113 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on 14 carries, and assuming Prescott returns to Dallas, Lamb figures to come off the board very quickly in 2024 fantasy drafts.