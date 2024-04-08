Lamb may be absent from the start of Cowboys offseason workouts April 15 as he seeks a new contract, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb is currently scheduled to play out the 2024 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which would carry a $17.99 million salary. Skipping offseason workouts is one of Lamb's only bargaining chips if he seeks a contract extension immediately, other than attempting a more severe holdout. Attendance will be voluntary until Dallas' minicamp early June, and it remains to be seen whether Lamb would actually consider a holdout at that point. The 25-year-old solidified himself as one of the NFL's top wideouts with a 135-1,749-12 receiving line through 17 regular-season games in 2023, and a new contract could place him in the range of a $30 million per year salary, similar to Tyreek Hill's deal atop the WR market. That said, the Cowboys also have to navigate the contract situations of stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.