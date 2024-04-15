Lamb is not expected to attend the start of Dallas' offseason workouts as he continues negotiations with the team on a contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lamb is currently entering the final season of his rookie contract, which would see him earn roughly $18 million on the fifth-year option, but he's been clear about his desires to instead come to terms on a long-term deal to keep him with the Cowboys. Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports that Lamb recently responded to rumors of a potential holdout by saying he'll "be in Dallas" this season, though mandatory workouts won't begin until minicamp early June. DeVonta Smith, a 2021 first-round pick, is fresh off signing a three-year, $75 million extension including $51 million guaranteed with the Eagles, but Lamb's production could well warrant a top-of-the-market deal closer to $30 million per year.