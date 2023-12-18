Lamb recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills. He added one rush for three yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys' offense disappeared for much of the game, so this was a forgettable performance for Lamb. However, he managed to turn in a respectable stat line thanks to a garbage-time drive late in the fourth quarter, during which he recorded three receptions for 15 yards and also tallied his rushing score. Positively, Lamb extended his touchdown streak to six games, and he has nine scores across his last eight games. He should be in a good position to bounce back in Week 16 in a potential shootout against the Dolphins.