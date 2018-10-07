Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Active Sunday
Awuzie is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Awuzie will suit up despite being limited in practice all week. The second-year pro will serve as Dallas' starting left cornerback and attempt to contain Houston's Deshaun Watson-led passing attack.
