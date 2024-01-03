Awuzie tallied five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Awuzie played every single defensive snap for the second straight game and the third time this season. He's recorded at least four tackles in five straight games and is up to 57 tackles (43 solo) over 15 games this season.
