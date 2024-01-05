Awuzie (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns.
Awuzie did not participate at practice Friday, so he's likely closer to the 'doubtful' end of the questionable designation. If he can't go in Week 18, rookie second-rounder DJ Turner would figure to see an expanded role.
