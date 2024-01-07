Awuzie (shoulder) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
The veteran cornerback was originally listed as questionable after he went from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, but it now seems as if he won't be able to suit up in Week 18. Expect Cam Taylor-Britt to shoulder an increased workload in Awuzie's stead.
More News
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable for Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Registers five tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Good to go Thursday•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Nursing knee injury•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Active Sunday•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Will be game-time decision•