Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Contract resolution looming
Speaking on Prescott's upcoming free agency, executive vice president Stephen Jones told KTCK Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket that the Cowboys "got to land the plane" and finish a long-term deal with the quarterback.
Along with Ezekiel Elliott's holdout, Prescott's contract situation dominated the headlines for the Cowboys last offseason and into the preseason. While the running back received a much-anticipated extension before the campaign, Prescott did not, playing out the string on his rookie deal. He set career highs along the way, namely 4,902 yards through the air and 30 touchdowns, and did so while gutting out an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder over the final three games. Prescott has only missed a handful of snaps in his four-year career, which combined with his breakout as a passer should result in a hefty raise this offseason. Whether that translates to a multi-year contract or playing on the franchise tag remains to be seen.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Big finish to campaign•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Available for Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not spotted throwing•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited at best Friday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Logs 'DNP' in Thursday's session•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set for another light workout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...