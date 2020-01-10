Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Contract resolution looming

Speaking on Prescott's upcoming free agency, executive vice president Stephen Jones told KTCK Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket that the Cowboys "got to land the plane" and finish a long-term deal with the quarterback.

Along with Ezekiel Elliott's holdout, Prescott's contract situation dominated the headlines for the Cowboys last offseason and into the preseason. While the running back received a much-anticipated extension before the campaign, Prescott did not, playing out the string on his rookie deal. He set career highs along the way, namely 4,902 yards through the air and 30 touchdowns, and did so while gutting out an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder over the final three games. Prescott has only missed a handful of snaps in his four-year career, which combined with his breakout as a passer should result in a hefty raise this offseason. Whether that translates to a multi-year contract or playing on the franchise tag remains to be seen.