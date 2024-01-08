Prescott completed 31 of 36 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 28-10 rout of the Commanders.

The Cowboys finally put together a strong performance on the road, and Prescott led the way with four red-zone TD strikes, two to CeeDee Lamb and one each to Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks. In the process, Prescott became the first Dallas quarterback to ever lead the NFL in touchdown passes, tossing 36 in 17 games. The Cowboys locked up the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with the victory, setting Prescott up to face a ragged Packers secondary on his home turf in the wild-card round next weekend.