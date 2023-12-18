Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 134 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills. He added four rushes for 27 yards.

Prescott turned in an underwhelming performance against the Bills and had only 43 passing yards on 13 attempts at halftime. He used a garbage-time drive late in the fourth quarter to pad his yardage total, but he still averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt and was held without multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 6. Prescott was one of the leading MVP candidates entering this game, so there's a strong chance he'll be able to put this performance behind him as he leads the Cowboys into a Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins.