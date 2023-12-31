Prescott completed 26 of 38 passes for 345 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions.

Prescott threw an interception on his fifth attempt of the game, but he then went on to pick apart the Lions' secondary for his first 300-yard performance in his last three contests. The biggest highlight of his effort came only one possession later when he escaped pressure in his own end zone to launch a deep ball to CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard touchdown. He tacked on four completions of at least 20 yards and also orchestrated a second touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter that concluded with an eight-yard scoring toss to Brandin Cooks. All told, it was Prescott's fifth 300-yard game of the season and the ninth time in his last 10 games in which he's thrown for multiple scores.