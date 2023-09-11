Prescott completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 143 yards and no touchdowns or turnovers in Sunday's 40-0 blowout victory over the Giants.

The defense was the star of Sunday's landslide with two touchdowns, while Tony Pollard took care of most of the scoring on offense, leaving little for Prescott to accomplish in a comfortable win over a division rival. The 30-year-old only completed 54 percent of his passes, but part of that can be attributed to the slick playing conditions created by heavy rain at various points in the contest. Prescott and the rest of Dallas' passing offense will likely enjoy the dryer conditions at AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys host the Jets next Sunday.