Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in losing effort

Prescott completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards and one interception during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

Prescott completed 62 percent of his passes, but he struggled to generate plays down the field as he finished averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He failed to get rid of the ball on a couple of crucial sacks and threw an interception on the final drive as he tried to get his team on the board. Prescott's poor performance comes at an inopportune time for fantasy owners who chose to deploy him following his huge performance last week, when he posted a new career high in passing yardage. He'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup at home against the Buccaneers next Sunday.