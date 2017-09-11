Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Boots four FGs in Sunday's win
Bailey connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, plus an extra point, in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.
The Cowboys' red-zone offense didn't seem quite in sync to kick off the season, creating plenty of opportunities for Bailey to rack up points. He could be poised for another productive game at altitude next week when Dallas travels to Denver to take on the stingy Broncos defense.
