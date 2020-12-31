Bailey (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Bailey's consecutive absences from practice to begin the week isn't a great sign as the Vikings prepare for Sunday's season finale versus the Lions. At this stage, the Vikings haven't added another kicker to the 53-man roster, signaling the team is tentatively planning on Bailey being ready to go by the weekend. Minnesota will likely wait and see what Bailey is able to do at Friday's practice before making a more official call on his status for Week 17.